Liverpool consider move to sign £54million playmaker, Klopp loves him – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with Ousmane Dembele.

According to a report covered by Mundo Deportivo today, Liverpool are once again thinking about signing the French international if they fail to lure their primary attacking target i.e. Timo Werner.

The well-known Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp loves the Les Bleus playmaker and even tried to bring him to Anfield from Rennes. However, the player decided to move to Borussia Dortmund. Now, the German manager could move for him if he does not end up signing his countryman from RB Leipzig.

MD have stated that Barcelona are looking to improve their offensive options in the summer and the likes of Trincao and Lautaro Martinez are on their radar. In such a situation, they are looking to offload Ousmane Dembele, who has been highly injury prone since moving to the Nou Camp.

The 23-year-old excelled in Germany, therefore, the Catalan giants agreed a mammoth deal worth £135.5million (BBC) to sign him in the summer transfer window three years ago.

Has the Frenchman lived up to his huge price tag? The answer would be NO. In his first season in Spain, the youngster was mostly on the treatment table due to a hamstring concern. Even in the current campaign, the former BvB playmaker has missed majority of the fixtures due to hamstring injury.

So, it is not surprising that Barca are fed up to an extent that they are ready to sell him for cheap. Earlier this month, Marca reported that the Spanish champions are prepared to get rid of him for a fee of just 60 million euros (£54million).

Like Dembele, Werner can also play in multiple offensive positions but unlike the Frenchman, the Kaiser does not have a poor injury record.

Werner has directly contributed in 42 goals this season (so far) and Mundo Deportivo claim that he has got a release clause of 55 million euros which would expire on June 15.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to improve his attacking department in the summer transfer window?