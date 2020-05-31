Liverpool have made an offer to sign £67million star – Report

Over the past month, Liverpool have constantly been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly and it is not surprising that another story regarding the transfer saga has been published in the media today.

Two days back, we covered a report (via Le10Sport) claiming that the Merseysiders are favourites to sign the Senegalese central defender and Klopp has even contacted the player to convince him to join.

In today’s article covered by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, it is mentioned that the African star must redeem himself after an inconsistent 2019-20 campaign.

Koulibaly was named in the Italian League’s Team of the Year in the past four seasons but this term, he has not been at his best. To make matters worse, injury has not helped him at all.

The Naples based source have stated that the Serie A will start on 20th June and Koulibaly, who is now fit, has the obligation to perform at the optimum level for Napoli. He was absolutely immense against Liverpool in the Champions League at home and it is claimed that he must reach that level again.

Corriere del Mezzogiorno report that Liverpool have made an offer for the player and the Naples club will probably have to sell their prized asset in the summer transfer window. Therefore, he is expected/obligated to put in his best performances in the remainder of the season to leave the team on a good note.

As per Le10Sport, the 28-year-old star was valued at around 100 million euros but now, due to the implications of the coronavirus outbreak, he might be available for about 70-75 million euros (£67million).

As mentioned several times on the site, we really do not need to strengthen our central defense because Klopp has got four quality and experienced center backs at his disposal.

We do have the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams for the right back role but in all fairness, we do not have a natural left back to cover for Andrew Robertson.

Spaniard Alberto Moreno was allowed to leave last year, Liverpool have not replaced him as yet and veteran James Milner, a natural CM, is not the ideal solution.