Liverpool could move to secure signing of £80million attacking midfielder

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are looking at options in case they do not lure Werner in the summer transfer window.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Mundo Deportivo) claiming that the Reds consider making a move for Ousmane Dembele if they fail to sign the RB Leipzig forward.

The Merseysiders have another alternative in their sights in the form of Kai Havertz.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool could move to secure the signing of the German attacking midfielder.

We need to improve the depth of our offense. Shaqiri is not good enough to cover for Salah, Origi is not a left winger and not adequate to cover for Mane. On the other hand, Minamino does deserve time but so far, he has not been able to show that he is good enough to cover in the absence of Brazilian international Roberto Firmino.

In such a scenario, Havertz would be a fantastic addition. Since the turn of the year, the youngster has been in sensational form for Bayer Leverkusen. In the last 8 league games, he has directly contributed in no fewer than 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists).

He can effectively play in the No.10 role, as a winger and also as a lone center forward if needed.

However, the main dilemma is his massive price tag. As per Don Balon, Bayer Leverkusen are demanding a mammoth fee of 90 million euros (£80million) for their prized asset. Surely, the European Champions would not pay 90 million euros for the 20-year-old playmaker when Werner’s release clause (until June) 15 is just 60 million euros.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen their attacking department in the summer?