Liverpool backed to agree signing of £53.4million star

The transfer saga regarding the future of Timo Werner has dragged on for far too long and almost on daily basis, there are reports going on in the media about his potential move to Liverpool.

Recently, the Reds have been backed to agree the signing of the German international by formergoalie Paul Robinson.

The former English shot stopper believes that the deal would be completed. He told Football Insider:

“There has been talk of Liverpool and Werner for too long now. I can see that happening and that deal going through. If the buying club want it to happen and the player wants to leave, there is often very little that the selling club can do other than try and force their price.”

“The talk of this deal has gone on for so long – a lot of noise. I can genuinely see this coming to fruition this summer.”

On the other hand, The Telegraph published a story yesterday and claimed that Chelsea are plotting a move to sign the 24-year-old striker, however, it is though that he is keen on agreeing a deal with the European Champions.

Few days back, even The Guardian revealed that the player wants to sign for the Merseysiders. So, the player’s preference could work in favor of Liverpool.

It must be remembered that unlike the Reds, the Blues have not secured Champions League qualification for next season. They are in a close battle with Manchester United.

£53.4million rated (MD) Werner has already netted 31 goals in all competitions this season, better tally than our front.

Liverpool have got one of the most devastating attacks in world football at the moment with superstars like Firmino, Salah and Mane around. However, the issue is that the backup options are not good enough.

City have the likes of Jesus, Sane and Mahrez to cover for their front three and we have Origi, Minamino and Shaqiri. Do you think that Klopp should improve the offensive depth in the summer? I surely do think so.