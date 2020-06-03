Liverpool very interested in signing versatile £44.5million player – Face competition

Liverpool continue to be linked with Lyon star Houssem Aouar and it will be intriguing to see if the Reds will move to sign him.

Few days back, we covered a report (via CdS) claiming that the Merseysiders are actively trying to lure the Frenchman.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of £53.4million star

More recently, RMC Sport have revealed that Liverpool are very interested in signing the 21-year-old from Lyon, who are looking to get around 50 million euros (£44.5million) from the sale of their player.

The renowned French news source have claimed that the Merseysiders face competition from top European teams like reigning PL champions Man City, Italian champions Juventus and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Naturally, Aouar is a central midfielder but Lyon have deployed him in multiple offensive roles as well.

As per Transfermarkt, in the current season, the youngster played seven times as a left sided midfielder, five times as a central attacking midfielder, once as a left winger and even once as a defensive midfielder.

So, Aouar is definitely a versatile player, who has netted 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 appearances for the French club this term.

The League season ended before completion and in such a scenario, Lyon finished outside the European qualification places for the first time in more than two decades.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have several versatile midfielders around. The likes of Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner and Lallana are capable of playing in multiple positions on the field.

However, we do lack a natural central attacking midfielder. In fact, we have not even replaced Coutinho as yet. Therefore, in my view, at the moment, we do not need a central midfielder, instead, Klopp should focus on luring a quality CAM.