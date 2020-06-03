Liverpool made surprising offer to sign £54million star – Report

Few days back, I published a story (via Mundo Deportivo) claiming that the Reds could move to sign Ousmane Dembele if they do fail to lure Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool even made a surprising offer to sign the French international from Barcelona this summer.

News – Liverpool have made an offer to sign £67million star – Report

According to a report revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio today, Liverpool submitted a high loan proposal to Barca for Dembele with an option to make his move permanent.

However, the renowned journalist has stated that the Les Bleus star does not want to leave the Catalan giants and wants to prove himself at the Nou Camp.

As mentioned in our previous post, the £54million star (Marca) has mostly been on the treatment table since moving to the 5-time European Champions.

He was supposed to replace Neymar but unfortunately, the World Cup winning attacker has spent majority of his time off the field. Last summer, the Spanish champions opted to splash the cash to sign Antoine Griezmann and that move has put Dembele further down the pecking order.

This season, the likes of Suarez, Messi ang Griezmann have mainly started in the attacking third for the La Liga giants.

Yes, we do need to amplify the depth of our attack, yes, Klopp has admired Dembele for quite some time (FourFourTwo) and yes, he directly contributed in 31 goals in his only season with Dortmund (Transfermarkt).

However, the former Rennes attacker is just not the same player anymore. You will be shocked to see the number of games he has missed in all competitions since joining Barcelona in 2017 (Transfermarkt).

Therefore, it is completely surprising that Liverpool even considered a loan offer (GdM) to lure him knowing that he has so far only featured for just 356 minutes in the Spanish league (3 starts) this term.