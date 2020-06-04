Liverpool have ‘big advantage’ to sign £179million attacker

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for quite some time. We are one of the best teams in the world and therefore, it is not surprising that the French international, who is one of the best attackers in the game, is linked with us.

Last month, Le10Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp not only contacted Mbappe’s father but also the called the player himself to make him aware that he wants him at Anfield.

News – Liverpool very interested in signing versatile £44.5million player – Face competition

Recently, former Ligue 1 and Bundesliga star Willy Sagnol has claimed that Liverpool have a big advantage to sign the 21-year-old Les Bleus star.

The retired defender think that his countryman would learn under Klopp. He told SportBild (via Sport Witness):

“This club (Liverpool) has a big advantage: With Klopp you have a coach with whom every player in the world would like to work.”

“Mbappe would have to adjust under him: he demands a lot of defensive work from his strikers, which Mbappe is not yet good at. But he can learn that, especially from a guy like Klopp. No question: Mbappe could become a king with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.”

The former Monaco man was part of the national team squad that won the 2018 World Cup. He became the first teenager after the legendary Pele to score in the final (vs Croatia).

He has already won every major domestic prize in France with Paris Saint-Germain but is yet to win the European Cup, which the Reds have already won 6 times and are currently the champions.

The Ligue 1 season was concluded before completion and the youngster, who can play anywhere in the attacking third, scored 18 goals and provided 7 assists in 20 league games.

Last year, he was voted as the 6th best player in the world in the Ballon d’Or ceremony. So, we do know that Kylian Mbappe is a world class attacker and therefore, he is going to cost a lot.

As per Le10Sport, the French champions would would want no less than 200 million euros (£179million) if they do end up selling him. This means that the Reds would have to break their transfer record to hire his services.

At Anfield, the current record signing is Virgil van Dijk, who was bought from Southampton back in 2018 for a fee of £75million (The Guardian).