£89.4million star very interested in securing Liverpool move – Report

Almost every other day, reports in the media are linking Liverpool with captain of Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly.

The latest report has been covered by Corriere Dello Sport (via The Faithful), who claim that it is going to be a battle between Liverpool and Manchester United to lure the 28-year-old center back in the summer transfer window.

The famous Italian news outlet have reported that Jurgen Klopp dreams of luring the African star and wants to partner him with Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

Our Dutch center half is arguably the best defender in the world at the moment. Under his leadership, our back-line has largely improved. It must be remembered that the Netherlands star lost the Ballon d’Or prize to Messi by margin of just 7 votes.

Koulibaly has won the Senegalese Player of the Year award twice and he was named in the Serie A Team of the Year in the past 4 seasons. So, it will be fair to say that a central defensive partnership of Van Dijk and the former Genk man might be the best in the world.

Corriere Dello Sport mentioned that the 33-capped international is very interested in securing a move to Liverpool but Anfield is as appealing to him as moving to Old Trafford.

A week back, Le10Sport revealed that the defender wants to play in the Champions League and Liverpool are in pole position to hire his services. The French news source claimed that his market price has dropped to around 70-75 million euros.

Corriere Dello Sport have also stated that the the player’s price has dropped, however, Napoli president, De Laurentiis, is adamant and wants full 100 million euros (£89.4million) from the sale.

In all honesty, our current group of first team central defenders (Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Lovren) have done brilliantly well in the past couple of years and I’d be happy to have the four of them for next season.

Not to forget, we also have a young center back in the form of Sepp van den Berg, who was lured last summer and has made a few senior appearances for the club.

Have your say – Should Jurgen Klopp break the bank to sign Kalidou Koulibaly?