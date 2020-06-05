Liverpool agreed £36.4million terms to sign player but all have gone in vain

There have been contrasting reports going on in the media but it really seems that Chelsea are going to seal the signing of Timo Werner, who was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Ian McGarry recently revealed on Transfer Window Podcast that the 24-year-old striker agreed terms worth £36.4million with Liverpool and also said that basically Chelsea and Man Utd have no chance of luring the German international.

The transfer expert said:

“Werner has agreed personal terms with Liverpool. On a five-year contract that will pay the player around £140,000-a-week.“

However, all the efforts to convince the player for such a long time have gone in vain because the European Champions have been reluctant to pay the asking price of 60 million euros due to the financial implications of COVID-19.

Chelsea took advantage of the scenario and as per ESPN, they have agreed to activate the release clause to get the signing done from RB Leipzig.

Moreover, the Blues have even agreed a more lucrative deal with the 29-capped international. According to The Telegraph, Werner has agreed a contract that will make him earn £200,000-a-week, £50.2million in five years at Stamford Bridge.

Yes, in current circumstances, the above mentioned fee seems very high but in all fairness, had there been no clause, Werner would have been worth way more.

The Reds are one of the best teams in the world but to stay at the top, Klopp must continue to improve his squad. Even as Champions of Europe, Liverpool opted not to secure even one major signing last summer. Now, they have failed to lure their priority target and there are question marks everywhere.