Liverpool determined to sign £45million wanted midfielder – Report

Liverpool are linked with numerous players this summer and the latest name reported in the media is of Gaetano Castrovilli. News coming from Italy indicate that the Reds are determined to sign the midfielder.

According to Il Messaggero, Liverpool have decided to get serious in the race to lure the Italian international, who has only made one senior appearance for his country so far.

News – £89.4million star very interested in securing Liverpool move – Report

As per the Italian news source, three Serie A sides in the form Juve, Inter and Roma are looking to sign the 23-year-old. Moreover, in the Premier League, Manchester United are also in the hunt to secure his signature.

Castrovilli is naturally a central midfielder but he can effectively play in multiple offensive positions as well. Last season, the Viola mostly utilized him as a winger, he scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists in 24 league starts (Transfermarkt).

This season, the Azzurri man has mostly played in the center of the park and directly contributed in 5 goals before the suspension of the Serie A due to the coronavirus outbreak (Transfermarkt).

His current contract with the Italian side will expire in 2024 and as per Il Messaggero, Fiorentina value him at 50 million euros (£45million).

Situation at Anfield.

Liverpool have an overcrowded midfield department with stars like Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Lallana, Fabinho and leader Henderson around.

Majority of the above mentioned players can play in multiple roles and have supported the team in the attacking third. It must be noted that Lallana is going to be out of contract soon and Millie will turn 35 in 6 months.

In such a situation, do you think that Liverpool need to add a versatile midfielder this summer? Should Klopp move to lure Gaetano Castrovilli?