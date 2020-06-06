Another source confirms Liverpool’s proposal to sign £53million outstanding match-winner

Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Dembele lately and reports indicate that Jurgen Klopp’s has serious interest in luring the player.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Gianluca Di Marzio) claiming that the Reds made a surprising loan offer to sign the French international from Barcelona and also wanted an option to make his move permanent. However, the player wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

Now, another source in the form of Football Insider reported yesterday that Liverpool made a formal loan proposal for the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker, who is looking to prove himself with the Spanish champions.

Football Insider claim that the Merseysiders pulled out of the race for Werner to move in for the La Liga star, who was bought by the Catalan giants in 2017 in an enormous deal worth £135.5million (BBC).

They have stated that Klopp rates Dembele much higher than Werner and believes that the 23-year-old is an outstanding match-winner.

The 21-capped international was part of the Les Bleus squad that won the World Cup two years back but he was mainly a bench warmer in the competition.

Also, he has won every major domestic prize in Spain with Barca, however, he has spent majority of the time out injured.

Comparing an injury prone Dembele with a fit Timo Werner makes no sense. The German striker has so far contributed in over 40 goals for Leipzig this term.

On the other hand, the former Rennes attacker has only started two games for the Spanish champions this term and scored just a single goal.

As per reports (ESPN), the Kaiser has a release clause of £49million that Chelsea have decided to activate and Dembele is valued at £53million by Barcelona (Marca).