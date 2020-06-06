£190,000-a-week star would prefer to secure Liverpool move – Contact made

Liverpool were mainly linked with Timo Werner but since the German is expected to join Chelsea, reports suggest that Liverpool are closely monitoring Jadon Sancho, who would prefer to secure Anfield move.

According to The Independent, the England international is going to cost more than the RB Leipzig star but it is claimed that if Jurgen Klopp badly wants to sign the winger then funds will be made available for him.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that Manchester United are confident that they will sign the Dortmund star but first, Champions League qualification is essential.

Miguel Delaney has stated that Sancho sees Liverpool as a much more attractive option as compared to their arch rivals.

Obviously, we have been way ahead of Man United in recent years and if Sancho focuses on choosing a better sporting project, then preferring Anfield over Old Trafford would make complete sense.

The 20-year-old attacker moved to Dortmund in 2018 and directly contributed in over 30 goals last season. So, the German club deservedly handed him a bumper pay rise of worth £190,000-a-week last year (The Daily Mail).

In the current campaign, he had some disciplinary issues. Back in October, the youngster was suspended for one fixture (vs Borussia Monchengladbach) because he arrived late from the international break.

However, his performances have been even better than the last campaign. So far, in all competitions, he has already directly contributed in 40 goals and last weekend, he scored his first ever hat-trick of his career.

At Anfield, we do need depth in the attacking third but the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are untouchable in the starting XI. However, as per The Independent, Klopp admires Sancho and told him that there will be space even if the African superstars stay.

It will be intriguing to see how the former Dortmund boss would line up if he does end up luring Jadon Sancho. The Three Lions star’s current contract with BvB will expire in two years and he would cost at least £80million (The Independent).