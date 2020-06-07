Update – Liverpool would move with caution for £53million playmaker – Report

Yet another story on the future of Ousmane Dembele, who is consistently linked with Liverpool.

Yesterday, we covered a report via (Football Insider) claiming that the Reds have made a loan proposal for the French international but he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

However, as per an update provided by Sport, so far, Barcelona have not received any firm offers for the Les Bleus playmaker, who is linked with a move away from the French champions.

The famous Spanish news source have claimed that Liverpool would be interested in the 23-year-old star but they would move with caution because the player has got a very bad injury record (explained in our previous post).

Furthermore, Sport have explained that although Dembele wants to prove himself with the Catalan giants, the plans of the club are different. It is stated that the La Liga giants have made his representatives aware that they want to sell the player in order to get essential money.

Dembele is a versatile playmaker, he played on the flanks for Rennes, Dortmund mainly utilized him effectively in the central attacking midfield role and Barca have mostly used him (when fit) in the wide attacking positions.

This season, the ex Bundesliga star has found it hard to recover from his hamstring injury and has mostly remained on the sidelines. As mentioned by Sport, Barca agreed a deal worth 145 million euros to sign him from BvB three years ago but they are now ready to get rid of him.

In the winter transfer window, we lured a talented Japanese in the form of Takumi Minamino. The Asian star can play anywhere in the attacking third and I’d like to see him given the time he deserves to settle at Anfield instead of splashing the cash to lure a highly injury prone £53million-rated (Marca) Ousmane Dembele.