Liverpool have moved in to sign £70million player who’d like Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are once again linked with Adama Traore if reports in the media are anything to go by.

Two months back, Football Insider revealed that the Spaniard is on the radar of the Reds and Wolverhampton Wanderers would only sell their prized asset for a huge fee of £70million. He was only lured for £18million.

News – £190,000-a-week star would prefer to secure Liverpool move – Contact made

Yesterday, Mirror Sport covered an exclusive story and claimed that Liverpool have moved in for the former Barcelona winger, who has been in exceptional form for Wolves this term.

The renowned British news outlet have mentioned that Traore would like to move to Anfield to play for the European Champions under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old former Middlesbrough man is one of the fastest players around. Back in December, Klopp heavily praised the Spaniard and said (Sky Sports):

“A big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager). It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!

“He is really dangerous. In a big space Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend, but I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional.”

Before the suspension of the campaign due to COVID-19, he started 22 league games and directly contributed in 11 goals (4 goals and 7 assists) under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Manchester City were perhaps his favorite opponents. Traore scored a brace at the Etihad Stadium and also directly contributed in 2 goals (1 goal and 1 assists) at the Molineux to help his team beat Guardiola’s men.

He did trouble us away from home, Robertson found it hard to deal with his pace and strength and the winger provided a crucial assist in the contest. Fortunately, Firmino stepped up and scored a late winner.

The ex La Liga player mostly plays on the right flank, a position currently occupied by our superstar Egyptian, Mohamed Salah, who is irreplaceable in the starting lineup.

Do you think Klopp should splash the cash to sign Adama Traore in the summer transfer window?