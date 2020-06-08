£89million star backed to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly for some time and lately, the Senegalese international has been backed to join the Reds by a legendary Frenchman in the form of Frank Leboeuf.

In an interview with ESPN, the retired World Cup winning player said that he wants the African star to win something in his career and right now, Anfield would be an ideal destination for him.

The 52-year-old said that moving to Manchester United would not be right for the 28-year-old defender because the Old Trafford club are not ready to win stuff at the moment.

On the other hand, the former Chelsea man did say that the Blues need a star like Koulibaly but believes that the player belongs to another level.

He told ESPN that with Van Dijk, the former Genk man would form the best central defensive partnership in the world (via Goal):

“I know he has a link with Liverpool, Van Dijk and Koulibaly at the back – my God, that’s going to be another Red season I guess.”

“You have to make a choice at certain points. The question was ‘what is the best fit for Koulibaly?’ and definitely with Van Dijk, and when you’re a defender like Koulibaly, that would be the best central defence in the world.”

The Senegal captain has been the most consistent defender in the Serie A in all honesty. He is the only defender, who has made it into the competition’s Team of the Season in the past 4 years. Unfortunately, he has been injury prone this term.

At Anfield, Klopp already has a rock solid defensive line with ample quality and depth in the central defense. So, there is no need to sign a CB unless someone leaves. Also, the price should be right and reports suggest that Koulibaly is going to cost a lot.

As per a recent story covered by Corriere Dello Sport (via The Faithful), Napoli want 100 million euros (£89million) from the sale of their superstar defender and would not lower the asking price no matter what happens.