Liverpool prepared to study to sign £207,000-a-week attacker – Report

Another day, another report on Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with Liverpool for some time.

Earlier this month, Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that the Reds made a loan offer to sign the World Cup winner but the ex Rennes man wants to stay put.

Today, Sport have covered a story and stated that Quique Setien admires the quality of the French international and would be prepared to give him the chance in the Champions League if the competition is completed after conclusion of the domestic campaign.

The Spanish news source have stated that the 23-year-old’s future is very uncertain at the Nou Camp and the scenario could become clear in the month of August.

Sport claim that Barca are open to let Dembele leave and the likes of Liverpool, Juve and PSG are prepared to study the physical condition of the player to sign him in the summer.

The Les Bleus attacker has got a very poor injury record since moving to Spain and even this season, he has spent most of his time outside the playing field due to a persistent hamstring injury.

Before the suspension of the campaign, he only started three games in the La Liga and two in the Champions League. This must be very frustrating for the attacker and the Catalan giants, who are paying him a decent salary.

As per Marca, the former Borussia Dortmund star earns 12 million euros a year (around £207,000-a-week) at Barca.

This means that the injury prone Frenchman gets even more than Liverpool’s highest earner Mohamed Salah, who signed a deal worth 200,000-a-week two years back (The Daily Mail).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks.