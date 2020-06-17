Club open to let £67million star sign for Liverpool – Report

In the past few days, our former star Philppe Coutinho has been in the lime light and reports have heavily linked the Brazilian with a move back to Liverpool.

Few days back, we covered a report (via The Sunday World) claiming that the Samba star is desperate to return to Anfield this summer and is pushing Klopp to make the deal happen.

Yesterday, Mundo Deportivo covered a story and stated that Barcelona are open to letting Coutinho sign for Liverpool. However, there are in no mood of loaning him out again.

The renowned Spanish news source have claimed that the Reds made Barca pay 145 million euros back in January 2018. So, the transfer back to Merseyside is only possible if Liverpool pay the asking price (not mentioned by MD) to lure him on permanent basis.

Bayern Munich, who were crowned the champions of Germany for the eighth time in a row last night, have decided that they will not make his loan move permanent. So, the 28-year-old, who is injured at the moment, is in a complex scenario.

The valuation of Coutinho has dropped due to average performances. The Catalan giants wanted to get 90 million euros from his sale but in the current circumstances, they would be prepared to get only 75 million euros (£67million) (Sport).

Well-known Spanish journalist Guillem Balague told Sport in a video interview that Liverpool are not interested in luring the former Inter Milan playmaker on loan and so far, the European Champions have not made any move for him.

Remember how Fernando Torres left us almost a decade ago and turned out to be a massive flop for Chelsea. I think Coutinho has turned out to be a bigger flop than the Spaniard.

We moved on from El Nino and we have definitely moved on after selling the little magician and there is no point of going back.