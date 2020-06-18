4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Everton

Liverpool will restart their Premier League campaign against rivals Everton knowing that a win will get them even closer to winning the title.

Man City defeated Arsenal last night, therefore, the Reds would not be able to clinch the league on Sunday.

As far as the team news is concerned, majority of the first team players took part in the friendly contest against Blackburn and have trained with the side, so, we can expect the Merseysiders to start their strongest team.

There were doubts about Salah and Robertson but Klopp has himself confirmed that no player has been ruled out for the Merseyside Derby, so the duo could play vs the Toffees.

Mane scored the opening goal vs the Rovers and the Senegalese international should start with Firmino and Salah in the attacking third.

In the midfield, all the options are available and Keita even found the net last week. The Guinean may start with Wijnaldum and skipper Henderson in the center of the park.

As far as the back-line is concerned, Virgil van Dijk should start with Joe Gomez in the central defense in front of Alisson and the likes of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold could start in the full-back positions.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Everton: