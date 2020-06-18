£54million star flattered by Liverpool’s interest in signing him

Liverpool were mainly interested in signing German striker Timo Werner from Leipzig but the Kaiser has now officially agreed to move to Chelsea instead.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are linked with another top forward in the form of Raul Jimenez.

Earlier this month, Mirror Sport exclusively revealed that Wolves could lose star players like Traore and Jimenez in the summer transfer window.

In a recent interview with Jessica Coch (via Goal), the 29-year-old striker admitted that he is flattered by the interest of Liverpool and other top European clubs. However, he did not reveal his preference.

The Mexican international said:

“Since they are talking about me, different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool – they are teams that are important in football history. It is an incredible thing to be on the radar and on the lips of those teams”

“My dream team? Whatever one that signs me would be incredible. Imagine that right now I tell you one and in the end I go to the rival, they will reproach me all the time, I will get into trouble!”

From his comments, it seems clear that he is looking to move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The former Benfica man has been brilliant this term under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo.

So far, in all competitions, Jimenez has featured in 44 games for Wolves, scored 22 goals and also provided 10 assists (Transfermarkt). For his country, he he has scored 23 times in over 80 appearances. Not to forget, in January, he did score a brilliant headed goal against us but we ended up winning the contest.

His current contract is going to expire in 2023 and as per reports (Tutto Sport) the Molineux outfit value him at 60 million euros (£54million).

Liverpool did not even pay £49million (ESPN) for Werner, who is just 24. So, the fans should not really expect the Reds to spend £54million on the Mexican, who will turn 30 next year.