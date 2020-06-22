Offer made – Klopp prepared to sign £90million star for Liverpool

Yet again, Kalidou Koulibaly’s name is linked with Liverpool and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have even made an offer for the Senegalese international.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Klopp is prepared to get the signing done, he wants the Napoli star at Anfield.

The famous Italian news source claim that Liverpool have tried with a bid worth 60 million euros for the central defender but Aurelio De Laurentiis have made it clear that he wants 100 million euros (£90million).

The two time Senegalese Player of the Year made it into the Italian League’s Team of the Year in the past four seasons. However, in the current campaign, injuries halted his progress and therefore, Napoli suffered as well.

Since the turn of the year, the 29-year-old has spent majority of the time on the treatment table and only managed to feature in just one Serie A fixture (against Lecce).

The good thing is that he is back with a bang. Last week, the African defender put in a fantastic performance against Italian champions Juventus to help his team keep a clean sheet in the Coppa Italia final. Napoli eventually won the trophy on penalties.

Based on that brilliant display vs The Old Lady, Corriere dello Sport claim that the real Koulibaly is back, he has three years left on his contract and Napoli will not lower their asking price of £90million.

The Naples based side, who are currently 6th in the table, will collide against Verona tomorrow in the Serie A and we can expect the 33-capped international to start.

We have covered several articles about Kalidou Koulibaly in the past few weeks. Therefore, I’d like to comment on the most recent update.

In all honesty, we have ample quality and depth in the central defense, so, there is no real need to spend a heavy amount to sign a CB. We need to improve the depth of our offense this summer but still opted against (ESPN) meeting Werner’s release clause of £49million.

So, it is surprising that we have reportedly offered 60 million euros (£54million) for Sadio Mane’s international team-mate, who is going to turn 30 next year. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.