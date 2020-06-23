Four changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool failed to defeat Everton and Man City ripped Burnley apart, therefore, the Reds will not be able to seal the Premier League title tomorrow.

The Anfield club will collide against Crystal Palace, who have won their last four league games without conceding a single goal. So, the European Champions, who did not look sharp vs the Toffees, need to step up against Roy Hodgson’s men to earn all three points.

Jurgen Klopp could make four changes to the squad that started in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah started on the bench at the weekend but was not used at all by the German manager. The Egyptian international should return to start on the right wing in place of Takumi Minamino.

In the central midfield, Keita must retain his place after an impressive outing. Fabinho made some ineffective challenges as the main defensive midfielder and the Brazilian still looks a bit out of touch.

Therefore, Henderson should start in the defensive midfield role and Wijnaldum could return in place of the former Monaco midfielder.

As far as the defense is concerned, Joel Matip left the field injured vs Everton and in his place, we can expect Joe Gomez to start with Van Dijk in the central defense.

James Milner also limped off injured in the last game. The retired English midfielder played in the left back role and Andy Robertson could return to take his place. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Crystal Palace.