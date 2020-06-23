Liverpool propose more than rivals to sign £104,000-a-week star – Report

Another day, another report about Kalidou Koulibaly, who is consistently linked with a move away from Napoli.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Corriere Dello Sport) claiming that the Reds made an offer worth 60 million euros for the 29-year-old star but the newly crowned Coppa Italia champions want 100 million euros for their superstar defender.

The renowned Italian news outlet came up with another report yesterday and stated that Liverpool have proposed more than arch rivals Man United to sign the Senegalese international.

CdS claim that Everton were interested in luring the African defender in January and they are ready to come back to hire his services in the summer transfer window. It must be noted that current Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has already managed Koulibaly when he was with the Naples based side.

Corriere dello Sport once again mentioned that the former Genk star is worth 100 million euros and the Italian club are neither prepared to offer discounts nor interested in any swap deal. However, the player feels that it is time for him to continue his career elsewhere, so that might eventually bring the price down.

The Senegal skipper has been linked with a move to Anfield for quite some time. Last month, Don Hutchison claimed that if Klopp is able to sign the defender then Liverpool would win the PL title next season.

The former Reds midfielder told ESPN FC (Youtube):

“I think if Koulibaly comes through the door at Liverpool and he plays alongside Virgil van Dijk, I think you wrap the title up right there.”

Well, we are close to wrapping up the Premier League title without the 33-capped international and in the past two years under Klopp, no team in the country has got a better defensive record than us.

So, the question is, do we really need him? Koulibaly’s current contract with Napoli will expire in 2023 and as per Italian source La Repubblica, he earns around £104,000-a-week. I’d prefer a proper left back to reinforce the back-line, someone, who would be good enough to cover for Robertson.