£54-£72million player could agree Liverpool move – Club eyeing replacement – Report

Liverpool are currently linked with Thiago Alcantara and the Spaniard could agree a move to Anfield as per reports going on in Germany.

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Sport Bild – Christian Falk) claiming that the Bayern Munich star wants to join Liverpool and does not want to extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

The former Barcelona player’s contract with the German club will expire next year and we stated (via AS) that his valuation is around 50 million euros.

However, as per another famous German source in the form of Kicker, the 29-year-old midfielder is going to cost more than 50 million euros. It is mentioned that Bayern would want around 60-80 million euros (£54-£72million) from the sale of their midfielder.

Kicker claim that the German giants are eyeing the signing of Kai Havertz and if Thiago leaves for around 60-80 million euros then the cash could be used to replace him with the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

It is stated that everything was perhaps negotiated with the 37-capped La Roja star but now there is hesitation to sign extension and he could end up leaving for the newly crowned Premier League champions, who are interested in hiring his services (Kicker)

Thiago is naturally a creative central midfielder but he can play in the defensive and attacking third as well (Transfermarkt). Last season, the former La Liga player scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists in the league for the Bavarians, who have recently sealed their 8th Bundesliga title in a row.

His injury record does not look good to be fair. This term, he has already missed 9 games due to injury. In the last campaign, the Spaniard was out for 6 games and in the 2017-18 season, he missed 19 fixtures due to injury (Transfermarkt).

I do think that the price tag of £54-£72million is way too much for someone who will be out of contract in 12 months. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days. For the latest updates, watch this space.