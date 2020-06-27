Liverpool can secure signing of exceptional £280,000-a-week attacking midfielder – Presenter

Liverpool are the champions of England, Europe and the World, so the Reds can attract the best of players to improve their squad.

According to Steve Dawson, Liverpool can sign top players like Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe to blow away competition. Our focus is on the Manchester City superstar.

The renowned TV presenter told Blood Red Podcast:

“We can make purchases now that just blow everybody else out of the water, I’m talking about the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe.”

De Bruyne has proved to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and perhaps, he is the best AM in the Premier League. This term, in 27 league starts, the Belgian international has already directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 26 goals (10 goals and 16 assists).

The 28-year-old needs 5 more assists in the last 7 league games to set a new Premier League record. Back in 2018, he signed a deal worth £280,000 a week (The Telegraph) with the Sky Blues which is due to expire in 2023.

A month back, Goal reported that the former Wolfsburg playmaker is even ready to agree a new contract but it is possible that he might move away from the Etihad if the Citizens fail in their appeal and do not play Champions League football next season. He said:

“I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years [without European football] would be a long time. If it is one year I might see.”

“Exceptional” (FFT) and “Spectacular” (Goal) are just some of the words that Pep Guardiola has used to praise Kevin de Bruyne and it would be a massive blow for the Spanish manager if he loses his star player.

Even if the 74-capped international does end up leaving Man City, it would be nearly impossible for us to lure him. One, because the Sky Blues have relinquished the title to Liverpool and would not want to further strengthen the Reds. Two, because he is going to cost a lot.

