Three changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Aston Villa

Liverpool were humbled by Man City in the midweek and the Reds would look to bounce back with a win when they face Aston Villa tomorrow.

Our back-line was all over the place, especially Robertson, who has been consistently brilliant for us but vs the Sky Blues, he was arguably the worst player on the pitch.

Nevertheless, we have always learned from our failures and should come back stronger on Sunday.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp needs to rest a few players that started the contest vs Guardiola’s men on Thursday night.

In the midfield, Henderson should retain his place but this time,the England international should start as the main defensive midfielder. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita could return to replace the likes of Fabinho and Wijnaldum.

Takumi Minamino needs game time and he should start vs Villa, who have struggled big time this season. The Japanese international may replace Firmino to start with Mane and Salah in the attack.

The back-line could remain unchanged and Alisson would likely start again in the goal. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Aston Villa: