Star out – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal

Liverpool will have to win their remaining Premier League fixtures to set a new points record. Next up, they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

The north Londoners have largely improved under the management of Mikel Arteta but they lost their last league game against rivals Tottenham.

As far as Klopp’s team news is concerned, the German manager could make a couple of key changes in the squad that started vs Burnley in the last contest.

James Milner featured for 10 minutes as a substitute vs the Clarets but lately, the Merseysiders have confirmed that the veteran midfielder is set to be out of tonight’s game.

Not to forget, skipper Henderson is already out injured. Therefore, in the center of the park, we can expect one change. Guinean star Naby Keita could return to replace Curtis Jones.

In the defense, Alexander-Arnold will likely return in place of Neco Williams to start in the right back position.

The likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino were not at their best in the last fixture and missed several key chances. However, probably, the trio would still manage to retain their starting places tonight.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal: