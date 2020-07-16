Deal close – £25million attacker in negotiations to secure Liverpool exit

Liverpool hired the services of Xherdan Shaqiri before the start of last season and the Swiss international proved to be great super sub for us in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, the 28-year-old has mostly been injured in the current campaign and is now linked with a move away from Anfield.

According to Fotomac (via Sport Witness), Fenerbahce are getting closer to signing the former Bayern Munich star from the Premier League champions.

The Turkish news source have mentioned that Shaqiri is in negotiations, he wants a contract worth 3 million euros a season but for now, Fenerbahce have offered him a deal worth 2 million euros a year.

Transfer fee would be the main concern. Fotomac claim that the Super Lig side could ask the attacker if he can mutually cancel his contract with the Reds.

The 82-capped international’s current contract with the Merseysiders will expire in 2023. During the ongoing pandemic, we should make the most out of sales to secure transfer targets.

Back in April, Mirror Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp is ready to sell Shaqiri and wants a fee of £25million from his departure. Therefore, cancellation of contract should be off the table.

He has been our second choice right winger but this term, so far, he has only started two league games for Liverpool, who definitely need a better option to cover for Mohamed Salah.

It must be remembered that we have a talented right winger in the form of Harry Wilson, who has done well on loan for Bournemouth (7 goals in 20 PL starts). Should we utilize the Welsh attacker as the second choice RW for next season?