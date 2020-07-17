Contract agreed – Star’s goal is to seal Liverpool move

Another day, another story about Thiago Alcantara, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Sport Bild) claiming that the Reds are preparing to make an offer worth 20 million euros for the Spaniard but Bayern Munich wants 40 million euros.

As per an updated provided by Bild yesterday, Jurgen Klopp has approved the transfer of the 29-year-old, who has agreed terms of a contract with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

As far as the wages are concerned, earlier this month, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed that the Reds are prepared to offer a deal that will make the La Roja midfielder earn 8 million euros a year i.e. around £140,000-a-week.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Klopp is pressing to get his signing done. Earlier in the day, renowned German journalist Christian Falk claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund manager has informed the Liverpool Board that he wants to lure Alcantara in the summer transfer window.

The price agreement remains the main dilemma. Bayern Munich wants the maximum they can get from the sale of the former Barcelona midfielder.

On the other hand, Liverpool look to bring the fee down considering the financial implications of COVID-19 outbreak.

Thiago’s contract with the Bundesliga champions will expire in 2021, he does not want to agree a new deal and his goal is to seal a move to Liverpool (Bild). So, all that can work in favour of the European Champions.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick is still trying his best to someone how convince the player to stay (via Mirror Sport): We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.