Report – Liverpool eager to sign star with £68million release clause – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Deigo Carlos for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that they are keen on hiring his services.

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are eager to sign the central defender, who has a release clause of 75 million euros (£68million) in his contract with Sevilla.

News – £54million striker close to reaching final agreement with Liverpool – Report

The renowned Spanish news outlet have mentioned that even Manchester City are interested in signing the Brazilian, who has been in top form in the La Liga.

Sevilla are looking for funds and they will make a capital gain of 60 million euros if they are able to sell their prized asset for 75 million euros.

Marca claim that Carlos has been strong at the back and has shown that he can keep up with the pace of the games played every three days. Moreover, it is mentioned that the 27-year-old has impressed in both France and Spain and that is why top European clubs want to hire his services.

In the current campaign, the South American star has regularly started for Sevilla, who have already booked their place in the group stages of the next season’s UEFA Champions League. However, the experienced defender has not played a single game for his country as yet.

As far as Liverpool’s central defense is concerned, few days back, we covered a report (via Goal) claiming that the Reds are willing to sell Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer window.

More recently, yesterday, The Daily Mail revealed that Zenit are ready to offer £9million to sign the Croatian international but the European Champions are looking to get £15million from his sale.

It must be remembered that Gomez spent a lot of time on the treatment table last season and Matip has mostly been out injured this season. Therefore, if we do sell Lovren, Klopp should look to replace him.

In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Diego Carlos in the summer?