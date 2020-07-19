Forward wants to accept Liverpool’s £122,000-a-week offer to secure Anfield move – Report

Another day, another interesting story about Victor Osimhen, who might be heading to Liverpool in the summer.

Yesterday, Il Mattino covered a story and stated that Napoli had an agreement worth 60 million euros to sign the forward from Lille. However, now, the Reds are in the picture and they could even match the offer of the Italian club.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Naples based side had an agreement worth 2.5 million euros per season with the Nigerian international’s old agent but the situation has changed after the player hired a new prosecutor.

Il Mattino claimed that the Merseysiders have moved in to make contact with the new representative and would be ready to offer 7 million euros a year (£122,000-a-week) to lure Osimhen.

Today, another renowned Italian media outlet in the form of Libero have provided a much more optimistic update for the Anfield faithful.

Libero have reported that the PL champions are trying to snatch the signing of the 21-year-old from Napoli, whose 60 million euros agreement with Lille could collapse.

The famous source claim that Liverpool have put forward a proposal worth 7 million euros per season (£122,000-a-week) that has changed the mind of the African forward and he wants to accept the offer to secure Anfield move.

This term, Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 club (Transfermarkt).

Firmino has mainly played as a False No.9 for us and the Brazilian is not a natural striker. So, Jurgen Klopp does lack a quality out and out center forward in his squad but the German manager should only sign one if the price is right.

In your view, should the Reds lure Osimhen? We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days. Watch this space for the latest updates.