Liverpool could move to sign £41million wing-back – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool could move to hire the services of a young defender in the form of Nuno Mendes.

According to multiple Portuguese media outlets, the Reds are linked with the starlet, who has broken into the first team of Sporting CP this term. However, they do face competition to secure his signature.

News – £150,000-a-week “quality” star backed to agree move away from Liverpool

Yesterday, Correio da Manha reported that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and now even Juventus have sights on signing the 18-year-old wing-back.

Similarly, today, O Jogo covered a story and stated that the Reds, the Red Devils and the Bianconeri are looking to sign the 18-year-old to improve their squads.

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that the youngster recently signed a new contract that has got a release clause of 45 million euros (£41million) and Sporting would point towards the clause to initiate negotiations for his sale.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is stated that the possibility of luring Mendes for a reduced fee is there.

The teenager featured in 17 games in the Youth League this term, scored a goal and provided 3 assists. Since the resumption of football, he has been part of the first team squad.

So far, the Portuguese starlet has featured in 7 Liga Nos fixtures for the Lions, who have mostly utilized him on the left side of the midfield (Transfermarkt).

Scenario at Anfield:

At Anfield, Andrew Robertson is our first choice left back and the Scottish captain is irreplaceable in the starting XI. He is arguably the best fullback in the world.

However, we do not have a proper second choice left back to cover for Robbo when he is absent. Klopp has utilized James Milner but the veteran is mainly a midfielder.

Not to forget, we allowed Alberto Moreno to leave the club for free last year and the Spaniard has not been replaced as yet. In such a scenario, we should lure a left back this summer. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Nuno Mendes?