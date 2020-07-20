Report – Liverpool ready to surround £67.8million star to sign him – Battle with rivals

Liverpool continue to be linked with Kalidou Koulibaly and once again the Senegalese international is in the focus.

Yesterday, Corriere Dello Sport mainly covered a story about Osimhen and talked about the interest from the Merseysiders. CdS claimed that Napoli have eyes on strikers like Jovic and Immobile if they fail to lure the Nigerian from Lille.

However, signing of a new center forward is not the only dilemma that the Naples based side face at the moment. They are concerned about departures as well and star defender, Koulibaly, is consistently linked with a move away from Serie A.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that agent Fali Ramadani may directly confront Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to resolve the future of his client.

It is claimed that many suitors are there and the likes of Liverpool and Man City are ready to surround the African star to sign him in the summer.

In our article about Diego Carlos, we did mention that the Merseysiders should sign a center back if they do end up selling Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer window.

Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world. He is the captain of Senegal, who has won the Player of the Year award for his country on two occasions. Moreover, the 29-year-old made it into the Serie A Team of the Year in the following campaigns:

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

So, it will be fair to say that the former Genk man would cost a lot. Last week, La Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed that a fee of 75 million euros (£67.8million) might be enough to hire his services this summer.

As per the Italian outlet, after getting the go head to play in the Champions League next season, Man City have been handed a transfer kitty of 150 million euros and their prime target is the Napoli center half.

Considering that the Sky Blues have spent way more than us under Guardiola and they have extremely rich owners, perhaps, they should be favorites to sign Koulibaly to finally replace former skipper Vincent Kompany.