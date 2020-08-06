£70million star wanted by Klopp “could easily” play for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Adama Traore, who has been highly impressive for Wolves in the current campaign.

Back in June, Mirror Sport reported that Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring him to Anfield.

More recently, a former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender in the form of Joleon Lescott has claimed that the 24-year-old has what it takes to play for the Premiere League champions.

The retired England international praised Traore and stated (Football Index via Goal):

“Adama Traore has the ability to play for any side in club football. Traore could easily play for a Manchester City or Liverpool. I have never seen such speed and strength on a football pitch before.

“Before this season, there were question marks over his game management and his final product, but he has really improved over the last 12 months.

Klopp has been a huge admirer of the former Barcelona winger. Last year, the German boss was full of praise and claimed that Traore is a dangerous player (Sky Sports).

This season, so far, the ex Boro man has directly contributed in 18 goals under the guidance of Nuno Espiritio Santo. He scored four goals in the Premier League (2019-20) and three of the strikers were against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Against the Reds, he was highly impressive at the Molineux Stadium and provided a brilliant assist for Jimenez. The Spaniard’s current contract with the West Midlands side is going to expire in 2023 and as per reports (Football Insider), he is valued at £70million?

In your view, do you think Adama Traore is good enough to play for Liverpool?