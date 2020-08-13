Liverpool would pay asking price to sign “exceptional player” – Face competition

Things are getting interesting in the Thiago Alcantara transfer saga and if reports are to be believed then now, Liverpool would pay the asking price to sign him.

Yesterday, we covered a report via multiple media sources claiming that the Reds have agreed terms with the Spanish international, who wants to play for Jurgen Klopp.

However, agreeing a transfer fee has been the biggest conundrum in this saga.

Initially, Sport Bild (via Sport Witnesss) reported that Bayern Munich were looking for a fee of 40 million euros from the sale of the former Barcelona midfielder. However, the Premier League champions were only willing to splash 20 million euros.

Next up, another German source in the form of AZ came up with a story. As per the Munich based outlet, the German champions were demanding a fee of 35 million euros whereas the Reds were only looking to pay 25 million euros.

Just over two weeks back, Sport Bild revealed that Thiago would be allowed to leave if the Bavarians receive an offer of 30 million euros, so, if the latest reports are anything to go by then the reigning European Champions would now meet the asking price.

Yesterday, Sport Bild covered a report and claimed that Liverpool would now pay a maximum fee of 30 million euros, however, the Anfield club are concerned because even Manchester City have entered the race for the 29-year-old midfielder.

The renowned Hamburg based outlet have mentioned that the Sky Blues are very strong financially, they are looking to replace David Silva and manager Pep Guardiola likes Thiago.

The 49-year-old coach has already managed the 37-capped international in Spain (Barca) and Germany (Bayern). Last month, he heavily praised the La Roja star and stated (via Mirror Sport).

“A player who plays in Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League. Yeah of course he (Thiago) can play. “He’s an exceptional player. But I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

As mentioned above, the good news for the Anfield faithful is that the midfielder himself wants to join the Merseysiders. Would Klopp be able to secure his signature? Only time will tell. For the latest updates, watch this space.