Liverpool in pole position to secure signing of £50million star, who’d like Anfield move – Report

Last week, we covered a report (via Watford Observer) claiming that Liverpool have made contact to sign Ismailla Sarr in the summer transfer window.

The latest reports going on in the media suggest that the Merseysiders are leading the race to hire the services of the Senegalese international, who is not going to come for cheap.

News – Terms agreed – Liverpool confident they’ll sign £30million star – Journalist

As per Sky Sports, Watford are willing to sell their prized but they will demand a fee in excess of £40million

Similarly, The Evening Standard have also reported that the Hornets are ready to ask for over £40million for the 22-year-old winger.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Crystal Palace have been interested in the former Rennes star but the Eagles might not be able to afford him. In such a scenario, it is stated that Liverpool are in pole position to secure the signing of Sadio Mane’s international team-mate.

As per Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, it could take a fee of £50million to get his signing done.

Last season, in all competitions, Sarr started 23 games, scored 6 goals and provided as many assists for the relegated club. He directly contributed in all the goals (2 goals and 1 assist) in Watford’s 3-0 victory against champions Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Last year, Mane heavily praised his compatriot and said that the African star is very fast and a good dribbler (B/R). The good news for the Reds supporters is that even Sarr would like to a move to Anfield.

In a recent interview with SansLimitesn, the youngster stated:

“Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there. They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year.”

The 22-capped international is mainly a right winger. In that position, Salah is our first choice star and the Egyptian is irreplaceable. Shaqiri has been the second choice but the Swiss attacker missed majority of the last campaign due to injury.

Moreover, the former Bayern Munich man is linked with a move away from Anfield. In your view should Liverpool lure a new back-up right winger? Should they splash the cash to secure the signing of Ismaila Sarr?