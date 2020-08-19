Club prepared to sell £36million star to Liverpool expensively – Report

Yesterday, we covered a report (via The Guardian) claiming that Liverpool do not want to pay the 30 million euros asking price to sign Thiago Alcantara. Instead, they could even wait to agree a pre-contract with him in January.

However, as per the latest update coming from Germany today, AZ (press image provided below) state that the Spanish international’s departure from the Bavarians after the conclusion of the Champions League seems like a done deal.

The Munich based news source have also discussed the story covered by The Guardian but they claim that 30 million euros would just be the lower limit at which the Bayern bosses would let the player leave.

Ideally, they will demand 40 million euros (£36million).

Abendzeitung report that the Bundesliga club are prepared to sell the 29-year-old midfielder to Liverpool but they hope to sell him expensively.

It is claimed that if Bayern Munich win their 6th European Cup, they will demand an expensive fee for a Champions League winning player from the Anfield side.

Furthermore, the Germans are well aware that the 2020-2021 Premier League season will start in less than a month. Therefore, with the delay in negotiations, they feel that the English champions would get more and more urgent to get the signing done. So, the Merseysiders might pay a high fee.

Thiago was highly impressive in the quarter final contest against his former side Barcelona. The La Liga club were absolutely thrashed 8-2 in the Europe’s elite competition.

It will be fair to say that the Reds supporters would likely be observing the Spaniard closely when he takes the field against French side Lyon in the second semi final of the Champions League tonight.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.