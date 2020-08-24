From Spain – £36m star bids farewell, will head to seal Liverpool move

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League title last night. After dethroning Liverpool, the Bavarians are now level with the Reds as they lifted their sixth European Cup.

Rumors have heavily linked Thiago Alcantara with a move to Anfield and now that the season is over, the latest reports suggest that the Spaniard has bid farewell in style and will now be heading to seal Liverpool move.

News – Club prepared to secure signing of key £22.5million Liverpool star, who is waiting to move

Just hours after the Champions League final in Lisbon, Mundo Deportivo covered a story with a headline stating – Thiago says goodbye in a big way.

Having won all the major domestic titles in Germany, the Spanish source claim (press image provided below) that the absolute success has come in his last season and now he will leave to join Liverpool as a European champion.

The 29-year-old won the CL with Barcelona while mainly warming the bench, so, MD state that he came to Bayern with an aim to lift the coveted trophy and finally he has achieved his dream.

Last week, we covered a report (via AZ) claiming that the Bundesliga champions are looking to sell the La Roja star expensively after winning the CL and they want 40 million euros (£36m).

So, they have achieved one of the objectives. Will they be able to sell him for £36m? We shall see.

Just like in the quarter final and the semi final, Thiago was immense in the final as well. The former Barca man dictated play in the center of the park and looked comfortable all game. He was the one who initiated the move for the German side’s decisive goal with a sublime ball down the right.

Stats provided below are extraordinary (via The Mirror). The 37-capped international was better than everyone else on the field in the following:

Passes – 85

Ball recoveries – 7

Tackles – 3

Interceptions – 2

Chances set up – 2

After the game, former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves told BT Sport (via The Mail):

“They have got to keep Thiago, he is so important and he was fantastic. Liverpool fans would have been watching that saying yes please.”

Bayern Boss Hansi Flick is still not sure about the future of the Spaniard and after winning the Champions League, the German manager said (Fabrizio Romano) “We’ll have to wait”.