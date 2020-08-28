Liverpool could ‘take advantage’ to sign £50million attacker – Journalist

Liverpool secured the signing of Takumi Minamino in the winter transfer window but the Japanese international mostly warmed the bench in the last campaign and did not make any impact as a sub.

As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are interested in improving their attack and they are eyeing the signing of Ismaila Sarr.

As per Paul Grost, Liverpool are definitely interested in signing the 22-year-old Senegalese international from Watford.

The renowned journalist responded to the queries of the supporters and said (Liverpool Echo):

“Ismaila Sarr I was told recently is definitely someone definitely being looked at. Whether that turns into a formal bid remains to be seen but LFC like him. He’s the right sort of profile and has a high ceiling to improve. They could also take advantage of Watford’s relegation too.”

The African attacker did excel in the last Premier League campaign, especially against the Anfield club, for the Hornets but could not save them from going down. A player of his caliber would want to return to the top flight.

The question is, can we take advantage of the Vicarage Road outfit’s relegation to lure him for cheap? As per reports, the answer is NO.

Earlier this month, Watford Observer revealed that the club from South England are under no financial pressure to sell their key players and would demand a high fee for Sarr.

He could cost as high £50million as per renowned reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Sarr has been praised by numerous key figures in football. Old Trafford legend Gary Neville thinks that the the former Metz man is a big big talent. (via The Metro):

Ex Sunderland goalscorer Kevin Phillips (Football Insider) believes that the 22-capped international is a top player, who could turn out to be a great signing for big clubs.

More recently, another former PL player in the form of Kevin Kilbane (via Birmingham Mail) claimed that the pacy winger would be perfect for Liverpool.

