Offer made – Club have moved in to sign £20million Liverpool player

Four years ago, Jurgen Klopp opted to make Marko Grujic his first signing for Liverpool. Unfortunately, the Serbian international has never been able to get a fair chance at Anfield.

As per latest reports going on in the media, the former Red Star Belgrade player is wanted by Italian club Atalanta.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A side, who made it into the last eight of the Champions League, have moved in with an offer to sign Grujic from the Merseysiders.

The famous Italian media outlet (press image provided below) claim that Atalanta have proposed to lure the 24-year-old on loan with an obligation to make his move permanent next year.

Midfield is the department most reinforced by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Under his management, the Reds have signed stars like Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Fabinho to reinforce things in the center of the park.

We already have Milner and captain Henderson as well, moreover, recently the German coach has even made young Curtis Jones a key part of the first team squad. So there really is no place for Grujic.

In four years, he has only made 14 appearances for the current English champions. In the 2017-18 campaign, the Serbian spent the second half of the season on loan with Cardiff City. On the other hand, in the last two seasons, he was loaned out to German side Hertha Berlin.

Recent reports in the British media (Mirror Sport) have indicated that Liverpool are not interested in loaning him out again, instead, the Reds want a permanent transfer this summer and would opt to sell him if they receive an offer of worth £20million.