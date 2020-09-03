Farewell game tonight with star intent on joining Liverpool – Report

Thiago Alcantara’s future is discussed almost every single day in the media and today, there is another report.

According to Abendzeitung Munchen (press image provided below), the Spanish star will bid farewell and feature in his final game in Germany before leaving the country for a new club.

Spain will face Germany in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture tonight and AZ claim that the contest in Stuttgart will be the last game on his farewell tour through Germany and the Bundesliga.

Yesterday, Thiago and Man City midfielder Rodri showcased some brilliant long range passing in training. That video has gone viral and the German media outlet have taken time out to praise the Spanish duo.

The renowned Munich based source have mentioned that it is not a secret anymore that the player has decided to leave Bayern and the same has been confirmed by the club’s Chief Executive and the Manager as well.

As far as his next destination is concerned, AZ have reported (not for the first time) that he wants to move to Anfield to play under Jurgen Klopp and his decision has not changed even after winning the Champions League.

In contrast to reports suggesting that Manchester United can sign the star midfielder, to clear things up, it is stated that Thiago is already intent on joining Liverpool, who still need to agree a fee of around 30 to 40 million euros with Bayern Munich.