Important offer could get £67million star signing done for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Diego Carlos for quite some time and once again the Brazilian central defender is in the focus.

According to Marca, the Reds, Man City, and Man United are interested in hiring the services of the South American star, who was in brilliant form for Sevilla in the last campaign.

Transfer: Liverpool leading to agree signing of £30million star

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that the Andalusian club are looking to secure new signings but at the same time, they would have to complete a big sale and in such scenario, Carlos could be offloaded.

Marca state that the 27-year-old star has got a release clause of 75 million euros (£67million) in his contract and an important offer from the suitors would be welcomed by the La Liga club.

The question is, what would be an important offer?

Last month, AS reported that the Spanish side have made it clear they will only sell their prized asset if his release clause is met. The renowned source covered another story and mentioned that an offer close to 75 million euros (£67million) should be enough to get his signing done.

In the last campaign, the former Nantes defender featured in 45 games under Julen Lopetegui and helped Sevilla keep no fewer than 21 clean sheets.

In the Europa League final against Inter Milan, his deflected bicycle kick strike proved to be the decisive winner.

At Anfield, we have three top central defenders in the form of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip. However, the latter was mostly on the treatment table last season and it must be remembered that we still need to replace Lovren, who was sold to Zenit in July.

As per James Pearce, signing a center back should be Liverpool’s top priority. A move for Ben White was considered but it proved to be difficult due to his high price tag.

The Seagulls star is valued at £40million (The Daily Star) and if he has been too expensive for us, then surely £67million-rated Diego Carlos would be even harder to secure.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen their central defense in the summer transfer window?