How Liverpool could line up with £30million star

This summer, no player has been more linked with a move to Liverpool than Thiago Alcantara and it will be intriguing to see if he will end up moving to Anfield.

We have covered multiple reports on the Spaniard and recent stories suggest that the the Reds lead to sign him, moreover, they could end up losing Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona.

No midfielder has started more games than Gini under Klopp, so his departure and Thiago’s arrival would likely impact the starting XI.

The former Barca star can be deployed in multiple midfield positions. For Bayern, he mainly played as a deep lying playmkaer. The question is, how Liverpool would line up with the £30million-rated star (The Independent) if he does join the Premier League champions?

Jurgen Klopp has mostly used a three man midfield setup and at Anfield, the system has worked brilliantly. As far as the defensive-mid is concerned, we have two top players in the form of Fabinho and skipper Henderson, so Alcantara is not required for play breaking.

The main dilemma in the center is that of creativity. Majority of our assists in the past two seasons have been provided by the two fullbacks, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

As far as the midfield is concerned, last season, Hendo provided 5 assists in the Premier League, Fabinho and Keita provided 3 each, Ox set up 1 goal and Wijnaldum did not even a provide a single assist. The Netherlands star did not even create a goal in the 2018-19 PL season as well.

So, when teams block our fullbacks e.g. like Arsenal did at the Emirates last term and last weekend in the Community Shield, we need creativity from the center of the park and that is where Thiago can improve the team.

His ability to maneuver in the middle is brilliant and his class was on display in the Champions League final.

He knew where to pass every single time before even receiving the ball and it was his diagonal wonder ball that split four Paris Saint-Germain players and enabled Bayern to create the winning goal.

Klopp has got several midfielders and he can utilize his options and Thiago’s flexibility depending on the opposition’s setup. Here is how Liverpool could line up with the La Roja star: