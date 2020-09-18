Done – Liverpool agree £68.6million worth deals to seal signing

The transfer saga surrounding Thiago Alcantara dragged on for a few months and it has finally come to an end with the player securing a move to Liverpool.

As far as the entire worth of the capture is concerned, reports indicate that Liverpool have agreed £68.6million worth deals (fee and wages) to seal the signing of the Spanish midfielder.

According to The Athletic, the Merseysiders have agreed a fee of £27million with the German champions, on the other hand, the 29-year-old midfielder has penned a four year contract worth £41.6million i.e. around £200,000-a-week.

The Reds have lured a proven quality world class player, who decided to leave European Champions Bayern Munich to move to Anfield. Not only that, he even rejected a much more lucrative offer from the Bavarians to join us.

The Athletic claim that the German Bundesliga giants offered him a four year contract worth £48million, £12million-a-year, £230,000-a-week but his head was turned when he received a call from the Premier League champions few months back.

This shows how highly he rates Liverpool and how much he wanted to play under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The former Barcelona star revealed that he is feeling amazing to be a Red and he took the advice of former Reds, Coutinho and Alonso, before completing his move (LFC).

Thiago will wear the No.6 shirt at Anfield, it was vacated by Dejan Lovren early on in the summer when the Croatian central defender moved to Russian side Zenit. Our new signing could even end up making his debut vs Chelsea on Sunday (Liverpool Echo).