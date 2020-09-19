Liverpool have made contact to sign £40million defender – Journalist

Liverpool have been highly active in the transfer window in the past few days and reports suggest that they have made contact to sign a new defender.

Croatian star Dejan Lovren was our fourth choice center back and he decided to leave Anfield this summer to play regular first team football.

The Merseysiders have not replaced the former Southampton man as yet but things might change. As per Chris Williams, Liverpool have made contact with Schalke to sign Ozan Kabak.

The well-known journalist claims that the new league campaign has started and the German side do not want to disrupt the squad now. However, they might think again if an offer of 25 million euros is made.

Kabak has a long term contract until 2024 and his market value is around £40million (The Daily Mail) but Schalke’s financial condition is very poor and so they could sell him for cheap.

The Turkish international regularly started for the Bundesliga club in the last campaign but like the entire squad, his performances were average as well.

Last night, he played for full 90 minutes against champions Bayern Munich, who were able to score 8 goals without reply to register their first win of the campaign.

Shockingly, Schalke have not won a single league game since January this year i.e. 17 games without a victory.

Liverpool only sign players after studying them properly and if Kabak is wanted then who knows he might turn out to be good under Klopp. Not to forget, Van Dijk was not the best defender in the world with the Saints. With them he failed to win his last four PL games before joining the Reds.

In your view, should Klopp splash the cash to sign a center back before the closure of the summer transfer window?