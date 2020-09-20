Club would have accepted Liverpool’s £35million offer – Journalist

Liverpool completed their third signing of the summer by hiring the services of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As per reports (The Athletic), the winger has joined the Merseysiders in a deal worth £45million.

News – 4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Chelsea – Two changes

Not to forget, we paid Southampton £34million (BBC) to sign Sadio Mane, who is the reigning African Player of the Year and agreed a deal worth £43.9million to lure Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah from Roma (The Guardian).

Without doubt, the above mentioned stars are two of the best players in the history of Africa. So, why have we paid more to lure 23-year-old Jota, who only scored 7 goals in 34 league games for the Molineux outfit last term?

The Athletic‘s journalist, Tim Spiers, has explained that the West Midlands club would have accepted a straight cash offer of £35million from Liverpool.

However, the Premier League champions did not want to splash that big an amount up front, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

Spiers has mentioned that the Anfield side were looking to spread the fee long term and that is why they are paying more for the Seleccao star than what they would have liked.

Wolves are happy with the overall fee but Liverpool are only going to pay less than £4.5million in the first year (The Athletic).

The Reds have tried to keep the cash outlay as low as possible keeping in view the financial implications of COVID-19 outbreak. It must be remembered that we have only paid £5million upfront for one of the best midfielders in the world, Thiago Alcantara.