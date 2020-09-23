4-3-3: Liverpool’s probable XI vs Lincoln with Jota and Tsimikas

Liverpool will kick start their Carabao Cup campaign against Lincoln City tomorrow night and we can expect two new signings in the form of Jota and Tsimikas to make their debuts for the Reds.

The Merseysiders will face Arsenal in the PL next, so, Klopp could rest majority of the players that started the contest vs Chelsea on Sunday.

News – £200,000-a-week star snubbed three offers to seal Liverpool move – Report

Adrian should replace Alisson to start in the goal. Van den Berg and Koumetio might start in the central defense. The likes of Gomez and Matip have been ruled out of the contest and Fabinho and Van Dijk could be rested.

The likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams should get the nod to start in the fullback positions.

As far as the midfield is concerned, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Marko Grujic could feature for the Anfield side.

In the attacking third, Divock Origi might replace Firmino to start as the lone center forward up front. Behind the Belgian forward, Takumi Minamino and new signing Diogo Jota could start in the wide attacking positions.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Lincoln: