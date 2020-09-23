Liverpool in talks to sign £212,000-a-week star, confirmed by second source

Last week, Spanish news source, Sport, revealed that Liverpool have been in contact to sign Ousmane Dembele on loan from Barcelona.

The information coming from Spain has been confirmed by a renowned French source in the form of France Football.

News – Liverpool could make concrete bid to sign £19million-a-year forward next year – Face competition

The media outlet have reported that the French international is clearly in the sights of Jurgen Klopp and the negotiations between the Reds and the Catalan giants are real.

The Premier League champions would want the player on loan but Barca would like to let him leave on permanent basis, however, it is rumored that Ronald Koeman may want to use the former Dortmund star this season.

Dembele regularly scored and created goals during his time in Germany. In 50 appearances, he directly contributed in 32 goals for the Bundesliga giants and in 2017, Barcelona splashed the cash to sign him to replace Neymar.

Unfortunately, the Les Bleus attacker has not been able to shine in Spain mainly due to consistent injury concerns.

The 23-year-old star missed majority of the last campaign due to muscle and hamstring related issues and only started 5 games in all competitions, 3 in the La Liga and 2 in the Champions League. The World Cup winning star’s contract with Barca will expire in less than 2 years and he earns around £212,000-a-week (Marca).

Liverpool have world class wingers in the form of Mane and Salah and they have already improved the depth by hiring the services of Diogo Jota, who moved from Wolves last Saturday.

Do you think that the Reds should add another attacking player by luring (on loan) Ousmane Dembele, who can play on either flank?