Deal close: 27-year-old player has agreed terms to secure Liverpool exit

Liverpool lost the Champions League final in 2018 to Real Madrid and the defeat was mainly down to one man, Loris Karius.

The German shot stopper made two horrible errors to gift goals to the Los Blancos, who ended up winning the contest 3-1.

Since that painful night in Kyiv, the former Mainz goalie has never played for the Reds.

In the last two campaigns, Karius played on loan for Turkish side Besiktas, who did not make his move permanent and now the goalie is back at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has got no place for him in the squad, especially in the presence of Alisson Becker and Adrian and therefore, Liverpool have been looking to get rid of him.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the 27-year-old is close to leaving for Union Berlin, who finished in 11th place in the last Bundesliga season.

According to Kicker, the Berlin based side are about to sign the 6 ft 2 goal keeper, who has agreed terms with the club. The renowned German source have claimed that the player will move for a one year loan.

He was lured in 2016 to be the No.1 goalie at Anfield but things did not work out for him, we have been way better and have won major prizes since the arrival of world class Alisson.

Let’s hope Karius does end up agreeing a permanent move with Union Berlin next year. His current contract with the Premier League champions will expire in the summer of 2022.