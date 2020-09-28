Report – If Liverpool have convinced £105,000-a-week star to sign, it’s game over for rivals

As per recent reports going on in the media, Liverpool are heavily linked with Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Le Parisien) claiming that the Reds are hoping that star winger Sadio Mane would be able to convince his compatriot to move to Anfield.

More recently, The Sunday People have covered story and stated that if the Reds end up signing the African central defender then they will retain the Premier League title.

It is stated that Van Dijk and Koulibaly would form one of the best central defensive partnerships in the history of the game.

“It genuinely could be up there with the best partnerships there have ever been in the game and if Sadio Mane’s text messages to his compatriot (Koulibaly) have convinced him to sign for the Reds, then it’s game over for all their title rivals.”

Van Dijk won the PFA Player of the Year award for his brilliant 2018-19 campaign with the Merseysiders. Moreover, he deservedly won the UEFA Player of the Year prize for helping the Reds win their 6th European Cup.

The Dutch international was MOTM in the final against Spurs. He was world class in our PL winning campaign last term and once again made it into the PFA Team of the Year.

On the other hand, Koulibaly is one of the most consistent stars in the Serie A. He is the only defender who made it into the Serie A Team of the Season for four years on the trot (2015-16 to 2018-19).

Unfortunately, he had an injury hit campaign last term and therefore he could not make the cut.

As far as the current season is concerned, the two time Senegalese Player of the Year played full games against Parma and Genoa and Napoli won both the contests without conceding a single goal.

Koulibaly’s current contract with the Italian club will expire in less than 3 years and he earns a relatively low salary of £105,000-a-week (La Repubblica). In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign the central defender?