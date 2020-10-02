Liverpool have to agree signing of £63million star

Liverpool have reinforced their squad but they still need to sign a central defender.

Lovren was inconsistent at Anfield but the Croatian international was experienced and put in top performances when Matip and Gomez were not around.

The main reason we have been rock solid at the back in the last two PL campaigns is because Virgil van Dijk, arguably the best defender in the world, has remained fit at all times.

The Dutch international has not missed a single Premier League game for us in the last two seasons and even this term, he has been fit so far.

However, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are on and off absent. Gomez missed 23 games due to ankle concern in the 2018-19 campaign, on the other hand, Matip was 20 fixtures last season due to a knee problem.

This season, the Cameroonian only featured for a single minute vs Leeds and since then, he has been out injured. So, there is too heavy reliance on Virgil anda central defender must be lured. In my view, Liverpool have to agree the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Now that City have signed Dias, no one is chasing the Senegalese international, who is valued at around £63million (Le Parisien). If we are able to get his signing done then it is highly unlikely that any rival would be able to catch us.

The two time Senegale POTY is easily the best defender in the Italian league and the prospect of him pairing up with Van Dijk at Anfield is a mouth watering one. Even the experts and former footballers think that Koulibaly would be a top signing for the Reds, one that would seal the PL title for another year.

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov said (via The Express):

“I’m not sure they need to change too much, maybe a centre-back better than Joe Gomez to play with Van Dijk. Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli would be an excellent signing.”

Similarly, Ex Red Steve Nicol also thinks that the former Genk man would be great but might be a little expensive (ESPN):

“The guy (Koulibaly) is absolutely in the prime of his career, he’s a great centre-back. Any team on the planet would like to have this guy, but it depends on the money.”

Do you think, Liverpool should make a move to agree the signing of £63million star?